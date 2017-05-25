Resident hopes M-24 is not complete in present state

I’m a long time Lake Orion resident that has driven the Lapeer Road ‘corridor’ to and from work for over thirty years.

The whole point of this letter is to ask some questions about the recent $34 million dollar reconstruction project completed (?) in 2016.

While the pavement is smoother and some of the turn lanes that were added have helped the traffic flow, I’ve got to question the treatment given to the median (between the northbound and southbound lanes).

I would think that $34 million dollars would buy more than piles of broken concrete and stagnant muddy holes from Clarkston Road to the Palace. To me, it looks worse now than it did before the project started!

Is this really the finished product? Row after row of rock and concrete walls with nasty puddles of brown water everywhere? That’s it?

On top of looking terrible I’d have to think they’ve created a safety hazard. I’d sure hate to hit one of these rock walls if you ever slid off the road at 55 miles per hour.

There are so many of them that you couldn’t help but hit one. I’m not a traffic engineer but I wonder what the purpose of piling rocks in front of every drain is?

Did they intend to create these mud holes? Don’t they WANT the water to run off? And the hydro-seeding did not work at all.

Am I the only one that thinks the overall effect is awful to look at?

And it’s just a matter of time until someone’s is hurt or killed slamming into one of these rock barriers?

It seems that Dan’s Construction and MDOT created an unsightly and dangerous mess at the expense of us taxpayers.

For $34 million, Orion residents certainly are entitled to expect better than the mess we were left with.

Charlie Baker

Lake Orion resident