Register for the Senior Olympic Winter games

Michigan Senior Olympics is an annual event that was created in an attempt to promote healthy lifestyles among Michigan’s elderly population through organizing state games, sports competitions, health, fitness, nutrition and wellness programs.

The registration period for the Senior Olympic Winter Games is now open for anyone 50-years-old or older that wishes to compete in the wide array of events taking place Jan. 13 through Feb. 26.

In each event, participants will compete in five-year age categories.

The current event schedule is as follows:

• Cross Country Skiing – Jan. 13

• Platform Tennis – Jan. 13 at Waterford Oaks

• Ice Hockey (Men’s 60+ and 70+ Divisions) – Feb. 6 – 8 at Troy Sports Center

• Bocce Ball – Feb. 6 at Palazzo di Bocce

• Basketball (Free Throw and 3-Point Contest) – Feb. 6 at OPC Senior Center

• Badminton – Feb. 7 and 8 at OPC Senior Center

• Billiards – Feb. 9 at OPC Senior Center

• Pickleball – Feb. 9-11 at OPC Senior Center

• Powerlifting – Feb. 10 at Strength Depot

• Racquetball – Feb. 9 at Warren Racquet Club

• Tennis – Feb. 8 at OPC Senior Center DanceSport – Feb.17 at Royal Park Hotel

• Indoor Track & Field, Racewalk, and Powerwalk – Feb. 26.

For a chance to show off your skills and be a part of the Senior Olympics, visit www.michiganseniorolympics.org or contact Becky Ridky at 248-608-0252.

These events are also free to attend.