Regional Champs! LO Girls win track regionals, county meet this Friday

“The Lady Dragons continued their post season success, winning the Division 1 Region 9 Championship at their home track last Friday,” stated assistant coach Adam Russell.

The previous regional win for the girls track and field team was in 2010.

In less than stellar weather conditions, the girls scored 100.33 points. Grand Blanc was 2nd with 81.83 and Rochester Adams 3rd with 63.5.

Madison Eaton, Melissa Symons, Colleen Campbell and Taylor Eaton, the “big four” as coach Russell refers to these athletes, scored a combined 71.5 points. Madison won the 100 meter dash (setting the school record at 12.21 seconds) and 300 meter hurdles, which qualified her for the state meet in both events.

Symons was 1st in the 100 meter hurdles and 2nd in the 300 meter hurdles, also qualifying her for states in both events. Campbell placed 3rd in pole vault, a state qualifier for her, 3rd in the long jump and 6th in the high jump. Taylor’s win in the shot put takes her to the state meet.

Advancing to states with a 1st place finish in the 4×100 meter relay at Regionals will be MaKayla Allen, Eaton, Morgan, Hastings and Symons.

Additional outstanding finishes were Allison Sherman 3rd in the 3,200 meter, Sarah Griffin 5th in the pole vault and Mary Smythe placing 6th in discus. Placing 3rd and 4th respectively were the 4×400 meter and the 4×800 meter relay teams. The top 8 places in each event scored points and received medals. There were a total of of 15 teams competing at the meet.

The girls have an Oakland County meet at Novi High School this Friday. The Division 1 state meet will be held at East Kentwood High School in Grand Rapids on June 3rd. — S.C.