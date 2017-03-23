Real Estate Development changing height overlay district ordinance

By Georgia Thelen

A public hearing was held on March 6 regarding the amendment of a Village of Lake Orion Zoning Ordinance.

The ordinance amendment has been brought up regarding a proposed four-story retail and housing development at 120 S. Broadway St. The proposed development will have over 9,000 square feet of retail space on the lower level and housing on the upper three floors. There will be $3.6 million invested in rehabilitation and $1.4 million taxable value for downtown.

“It’s important that people know and that we get the input from the public as to what they’d like to see,” said Lake Orion Village Council President, Ken Van Portfliet of the four-story overlay district.

The village currently limits buildings to three stories. With strict restrictions on available space in the village, developers are now recognizing that there are not many other choices regarding new builds except to build up.

“Economically, some of these developers need to have the additional tenant space in order to make their investment work,” said Van Portfliet.

Discussed at the public hearing was the plan to amend Article 10, Reserved for a new Height Overlay District, to allow for buildings greater than three stories in height in specific areas, as established by the boundaries on the revised, official Zoning Map of the Village of Lake Orion. There would be special land use approval required for buildings west of M-24 and to add criteria for development standards to ensure the proposed relationship to adjacent land uses and buildings is compatible.

The Planning Commission recommended the Ordinance Amendment on March 6.

The amendment will now move on to the Village Council to be passed or denied. The Village of Lake Orion is not yet sure when this will be discussed in a village meeting.

A complete copy of Proposed Ordinance No. 26.93 and the revised, official Zoning Map is available for inspection,and additional information may be obtained by visiting the Village of Lake Orion offices at 21 E. Church St.

For additional information please contact the village clerk at galeczkas@lakeorion.org or at 248-693-8931.