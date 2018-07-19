Re: Planet Fitness coming to Lake Orion

Those of you individuals who have claimed Planet Fitness will not last, you are very uninformed.

The other nearby gyms are too small or in the case of Great Lakes too expensive. I am sure not made of money and I believe the new fitness center will thrive.

Sounds to me like the nay sayer’s are either afraid to put the fork down or just plain afraid of exercise. — Ted

I’m so happy that I won’t have to drive to Rochester or Waterford for my pf workout. Does anyone know when it is scheduled to open? — Sheri