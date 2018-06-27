RCOC TO SUSPEND ROAD CONSTRUCTION DURING JULY 4th HOLIDAY

From the Road Commission for Oakland County — released June 27, 2018

Beverly Hills, Mich. — Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) Managing Director Dennis Kolar has announced that most RCOC road construction projects will be suspended at 3 p.m.Tuesday, July 3, for the July 4th holiday.

Work will resume after 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 5.

“The Road Commission wants to ensure that its roads are as free of obstructions as possible during this period because of the increased traffic we typically see on a holiday,” Kolar stated. “That should help to ensure safe and convenient holiday travel for motorists in Oakland County.”

Kolar also prohibited the hauling of most heavy earth-moving equipment and other large contractor equipment on county roads (vehicles that require a permit to travel on county roads) during the holiday. Some lane closures will be eliminated for the holiday.

Roads that are currently closed or partially closed for construction, such as Maple Road between Halsted and Drake roads (closed to eastbound traffic), Napier between 9 Mile and 10 Mile roads and Opdyke between Auburn Road and M-59 will remain closed to traffic.

For more information on RCOC road construction projects, visit: http://www.rcocweb.org/189/Road-Projects