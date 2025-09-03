RCOC provides updates on township road projects

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Several updates to road projects around Orion Township were provided to the Lake Orion Review in a press release from the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC.)

Clarkston and Joslyn roads to Pine Tree Road reopening delayed until mid-September

Due to contractor material supply issues, the reopening for the closed section of Clarkston Road, from Joslyn Road to Pine Tree Road in Orion Township has been delayed until the middle of September, according to the road commission.

The road was closed on Aug. 11 to repair a section from the entrance at Camp Agawam Township Park entrance to approximately 200-feet west, and replace a culvert under this section.

Access to homes and businesses within this section of Clarkston Road continues to be maintained during the closure, according to the press release. The detour route is Clarkston Road to Joslyn Road to Indianwood Road to Lapeer Road/M-24, back to Clarkston Road and vice versa.

The $450,000 project is funded by RCOC and includes grinding the existing pavement, excavation of the roadway and underlying materials, placing tire-derived aggregate, made with recycled tires, as a road base, geotextile material to stabilize the roadbed, replacing a 24-inch culvert under the road in this section, repaving the section with asphalt, placing a high-friction surface treatment to provide better traction on the road and placing new pavement markings.

Superior Contracting LLC of Almont is this project’s contractor.

Brown Road reconstruction slated for mid-November completion

Reconstruction work to Brown Road from east of the west leg of Giddings Road to Lapeer Road is still set for a mid-November completion date, according to an RCOC.

Work includes safety enhancements and the construction of new non-motorized pathways at the Auburn Hills and Orion Township border. Existing pavement and asphalt paving will be removed, a new traffic signal will be installed, new lanes will be added and ADA-compliant crosswalks will be created.

Brown Road remains open to two-way traffic with business access maintained. Pro-Line Asphalt is the project’s contractor.

Intersection at Joslyn and Brown roads not reopened due to safety issue

Canadian National Railway did not reopen the intersection at Joslyn Road and Brown Road on Aug. 24 as anticipated due to a safety issue, according to the RCOC website.

Instead, the RCOC’s listed Aug. 26 as the expected reopening date. One northbound lane closure will still be present on Joslyn Road, according to the road commission.