Public Safety July 27-Aug. 3, 2025

The OCSO Orion Twp. Substation

responded to 447 calls from

July 27-Aug. 3, 2025

• Felony Arrests: 2

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 2

• Traffic Accidents: 15

Suspect sought in theft from bookstore

Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole several items from a local bookstore, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

Deputies were dispatched to Barnes & Noble, 4852 S. Baldwin Rd., at 4:10 p.m. July 29 for a retail fraud and met with the store manager, who explained to deputies that around 2:45 p.m. a man entered the store and walked around placing various boxes of sports cards and Blu-Ray/DVDs into a bag. The male suspect then went to the hardcover book section and placed several books into his bag.

The man then exited the store through the front entrance without making any attempt to purchase the items.

The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 25 to 45, wearing sunglasses, a white t-shirt and dark shorts. Detectives are continuing the investigation.

Driver cited for driving on a suspended license for the second time

An Oakland County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at 5:04 p.m. July 31 in the area of Brown and Georgia roads when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

During the course of the traffic stop, the driver was found to have a suspended driver’s license. The driver’s vehicle was impounded, and the driver was issued a misdemeanor citation for driving while their license is suspended, second offense, and released at the scene.

Driver arrested after shotgun discovered in vehicle

An Oakland County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in the area of S. Lapeer Road and Morgan Hill Drive at 9:43 p.m. July 31 and observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop.

During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy saw a shotgun on the back seat of the vehicle. The driver did not possess a valid Concealed Pistol License (CPL).

The driver was taken into custody and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of charges.

Driver caught in hit and run incident

Oakland County sheriff’s deputies were able to identify and cite the driver in a hit and run incident after an investigation on Aug. 2.

Deputies went to the Starbucks on the corner of Lapeer Road and Odanah Avenue at 9:37 a.m. and spoke with the victim, who said that his vehicle was struck by a Ford pickup truck.

The man provided deputies with a photograph of the vehicle responsible for the crash. Deputies then ran the photo in Flock safety camera systems, automatic license plate reader systems used for public safety and crime prevention.

Deputies were able to identify the vehicle and obtain the registered owners’ information. The driver was identified and cited for failing to report an accident and failing to stop and provide identification.

Man allegedly strikes dog, threatens people with a knife

An Orion Township man who allegedly threatened people with a knife was cited for disorderly conduct on Aug. 2.

Deputies went to a home on the 3000 block of Aspen Trail at 3:20 p.m. after getting a call about trouble with a neighbor. A witness told deputies that a man had struck a dog and threatened to harm people with a knife.

Deputies located the man in an apartment but the man refused to speak with deputies. The suspect was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Deputies referred the incident to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team for follow up.

Witnesses do not cooperate in alleged assault incident

An alleged physical altercation at an Orion Township soccer field at 6:12 p.m. Aug. 3 has gone unresolved after those present would not cooperate with deputies’ investigation, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

Deputies went to a reported fight at the Orion Township Soccer Field #2 and when they arrived no physical fight was taking place. A woman told deputies that she was assaulted by an unknown Hispanic man when she ran onto the soccer field to break up a fight between multiple individuals, according to the report.

Approximately 200 individuals were present and became agitated with the stoppage of play during the investigation. No suspect was identified due to lack of cooperation from those present, the report stated.

Everyone with information or crime tips regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact the Orion Township Sheriff’s Office Substation at 248 393-0090 for tips, or our Dispatch Center at 248 858-4911 for crimes in-progress. Tipsters can remain anonymous.