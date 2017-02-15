Public Notices — Lake Orion

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE –

PLANNING COMMISSION

PROPOSED ORDINANCE

AMENDMENT NO 14.21

SIGN REGULATIONS ORDINANCE

A Public Hearing will be held by the Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. in the Village Council Chambers located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362, regarding a proposed Ordinance Amendment.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to grant a hearing to any person interested in a Proposed Sign Regulations Amendment to the Village of Lake Orion Code of Ordinances, as previously amended, prior to the Planning Commission making its recommendation thereon to the Lake Orion Village Council.

The effects of the proposed amendments are as follows:

To amend Chapter 155: Sign Regulations, to accomplish the following: establish a stronger foundation for sign regulations that protects the character of Lake Orion’s districts; provides a solid, content-neutral basis for challenging signage claims; reworks the definitions section for content neutrality and clarifications; provides general standards for measurement, illumination, construction and maintenance, legibility and design, to ensure signage longevity and aesthetic quality; identifies signs that are prohibited in all districts; introduces signage tables to clarify requirements and provide the Zoning Administrator, Village Administration, and general public with a quick tool for referencing standards; outlines processes for addressing abandoned, damaged, illegal and unsafe signs; establishes criteria for the Board of Zoning Appeals when evaluating sign variance requests; and addresses nonconforming signs and the regulations / process for treating them when requests for enlargement, repair, etc. are made.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments, and written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk.

A complete copy of Proposed Ordinance No. 14.21 is available for inspection, and additional information may be obtained, by visiting the Village of Lake Orion Offices located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information please contact the Village Clerk at galeczkas@lakeorion.org or at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Publish: The Lake Orion Review, February 15, 2017

Posted: February 10, 2017