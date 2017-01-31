Public Notices — Lake Orion

PUBLIC NOTICE

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

PUBLIC REVIEW PERIOD AND PUBLIC HEARING

Public Review Period:

Friday, January 27, 2017 – Monday, February 27, 2017

Public Hearing:

Monday, February 27, 2017

7:30 PM

Lake Orion Village Hall

Council Chambers

21 East Church Street

Lake Orion, MI 48362

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to any and all interested parties that the draft 2017-2021 Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the Village of Lake Orion, Oakland County, MI will be available for review and comment beginning Friday, January 27, 2017 at Village Hall, located at 21 East Church Street, Lake Orion, MI during regular business hours.

Notice is also given that the Lake Orion Village Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 27, 2017 at Village Hall, located at 21 East Church Street, Lake Orion, MI to hear comments on the 2017-2021 Parks and Recreation Master Plan, at 7:30 PM

The Village of Lake Orion is preparing a five-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan in accordance with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources requirements. When completed, the Plan will serve as a guide for the acquisition and development of community recreation facilities and programs over the next five (5) years.

All interested parties may submit comments in person or in writing to Village Hall during regular business hours. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the Public Hearing, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk

Publication Date: February 1, 2017

Posted: January 27, 2017