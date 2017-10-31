VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

UPGRADE TO WATER

METER READING EQUIPMENT

The Village of Lake Orion has initiated a program to upgrade our water meter reading equipment. The Village has partnered with Discovery Mechanical Services to complete this program. The installer will not need access to the inside of your home, they will only be replacing the meter reading device on the outside of your home. They will replace the new meter reading device in the same location as the current one, so there will be no additional holes in your siding. Installers will have identification and Village contractor magnets on their vehicles.

If your address receives a tag indicating an issue with the installation, please contact us as soon as possible. This project will be happening in November and December of 2017.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the Village Offices during regular business hours at 248-693-8391.

K. Joseph Young, Village Manager

Publish in Lake Orion Review: November 1, 2017

November 8, 2017

Posted: October 27, 2017