Public Notice – Orion Twp. – PC-2017-05, SILVER SPRUCE PLAZA

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78

PC-2017-05, SILVER SPRUCE PLAZA

PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Tuesday, February 20, 2018, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2017-05, Silver Spruce Plaza Planned Unit Development, a request to rezone 4.93 acres located on the northeast corner of Silverbell and Lapeer Roads, Sidwell No. 09-26-452-017, 3901 S. Lapeer Road from RB (Restricted Business) and GB (General Business) to PUD (Planned Unit Development) and Sidwell No. 09-26-452-009, a parcel that has not yet been addressed from R1 (Single Family Residential 1) to PUD (Planned Unit Development) to redevelop the existing gas station and construct a new additional retail building, Sean Awdish, applicant.

A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment and PUD agreement is on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted before the meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 01/31/18