Public Notice — Orion Twp.

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Monday, March 20, 2017

Meeting called to order at 6:22 p.m.

Closed session was held to discuss Attorney opinion.

Invocation: Rev. Laurel Dahill, St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized Chris Hagen, Orion Township Firefighter, as Citizen of the Month.

Held Presentation regarding Texting 911 program.

Supervisor delivered a proclamation in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $851,322.36, payrolls in the amount of $118,221.74, for a total disbursement of funds of $969,544.10.

Approved agenda, as amended. Approved consent agenda, as amended.

Approved the Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, March 6, 2017, as corrected.

Approved the request to purchase two washer extractors for the Fire Department from Wascomat of America at a cost not to exceed $14,420.00.

Authorized the purchase of two speed card signs for the OCSO from Traffic Logix, at a cost not to exceed $17,016.00.

Approved request to sell concessions on Township property for Matt McCallum of Kona Ice.

Approved request to sell concessions on Township property for Jodie Masella of Integrity Vending.

Accepted the resignation of Beth Sheridan, Environmental Resources Committee member, with regret.

Authorized the Supervisor to sign contract with Mini Melts for an ice cream vending machine at Friendship Park.

Reduced the sign permit fee for RealEstateGives for their Playhouses for a Purpose non-profit fundraiser to $25.00.

Postponed consideration of Welcome Signs to a future meeting.

Authorized Supervisor the sign the Memorandum of Understanding and Agreement with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on behalf of the Township as part of the Iron Belle Trail grant program.

Held second reading and approved PC-2016-35, Laurels of Lake Orion PUD Rezone and Map Amendment and Agreement, as amended.

Postponed consideration of possible sign ordinance updates to a future meeting.

Awarded bid for lawn fertilization services to TruGreen for a two year period, including a 10% pre-pay discount, at a cost not to exceed $14,088.60.

Received and filed the Treasurer’s Report, as corrected.

Adopted the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant Resolution, authorizing a local match for the Polly Ann/Paint Creek Trail Connector, as presented.

Approved order in the matter of RCOC v. Orion Township, releasing claim to Just Compensation and dismissing the Township from the matter of County of Oakland v. Auto City Services.

Held closed executive session to discuss Attorney opinion.

Meeting adjourned at 9:41 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

