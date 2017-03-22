Public Notice — Orion Twp.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 10, 2017 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2017-08, Allen Chika/Iven Sharrak, 3865 S. Baldwin Rd., Sidwell #09-29-326-016

The petitioners are requesting two variances from Sign Ordinance No. 138, Section 8, Schedule B, GB-2:

1. A variance to allow five additional wall signs (3 on the fuel pump canopy and 2 on the front of the store), to install a total of six wall signs.

2. A 508.89 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 12 sq. ft. area of a wall sign, to install a total of 520.89 sq. ft. of wall signage.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 104. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion