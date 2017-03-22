Public Notice — Orion Twp.

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-257

PC-2016-35, LAURELS OF LAKE ORION ASSISTED LIVING

PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, March 20, 2017, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2016-35, Laurels of Lake Orion Assisted Living Planned Unit Development, a request to rezone 3.5 acres located on the south side of Clarkston Road, east of Baldwin Road, Sidwell No. 09-17-100-008, a parcel that has not yet been addressed from RB (Restricted Business) to PUD (Planned Unit Development) for construction of a sixty (60) unit transitional senior assisted living/memory care residential project. Lane Mally, LLC, applicant.

Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, ClerkCharter Township of Orion

Publish: 03.22.17