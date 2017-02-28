Public Notice — Orion Twp.

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78

PC-2016-35, LAURELS OF LAKE ORION ASSISTED LIVING

PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, March 20, 2017, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2016-35, Laurels of Lake Orion Assisted Living Planned Unit Development, a request to rezone 3.5 acres located on the south side of Clarkston Road, East of Baldwin Road, Sidwell No. 09-17-100-008, a parcel that has not yet been addressed from RB (Restricted Business) to PUD (Planned Unit Development) for construction of a sixty (60) unit transitional senior assisted living/memory care residential project. Lane Mally, LLC, applicant.

A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment and PUD agreement is on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written comments may be submitted before the meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at the address listed above.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 03.01.17