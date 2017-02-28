Public Notice — Orion Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2017

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL

2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MI48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present except Trustee Steimel, with notice.

Invocation, Pastor Rochelle Beckemeyer, Echo Christian Fellowship.

All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,087,315.36, and payrolls of $122,769.57. Total disbursement of funds of $1,210,084.93.

Approved Agenda, as amended. Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, February 6, 2017.

Approved Peddler/Solicitors License Application: Knights of Columbus.

Set Public Hearing for PC-2017-05, Silver Spruce Plaza PUD on March 15, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.

Received and filed Treasurer’s Report, as presented.

Confirmed previous action and appointed Carol Lampe to the Board of Review, term expires 12/31/2018.

Authorized Fire Chief to proceed with Request for Proposals for the purchase of Washer Extractors for Stations 2 & 3.

Approved Amendment 1 Resolution to the 2017/2018 Law Enforcement Services Agreement and authorized the Supervisor to send a formal request to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to re-instate a Patrol Investigator.

Approved purchase of a new 2017 Ford F550 Dump Truck for Building & Grounds for $63,148.

Received and filed the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals 2016 Annual Report.

Authorized hiring Kristine Gordon, Clerk, Building, Level 3 Technical Union positon at $14.96 per hour, part-time, up to 29 hours per week, no benefits, effective immediately.

Approved Environmental Resource Committee change in appointments as recommended:

Alternate Member, Michael DeLuca, to Voting Member, term expiring 12/31/2018 and Non-Voting Member, Matt Menghini, to Alternate Member, term expiring 12/31/2019.

Authorized to advertise within the Fire Department to establish a promotion list of Paid-On-Call

Firefighters for those qualified and interested in accepting a full-time Firefighter position.

This promotion list expires six (6) months from the date established.

Adopted Local Government Approval LCC Resolution for Fourth Coast Ciderworks, LCC.

Scheduled a board workshop to discuss Township Policies for Saturday, March 25, 2017 at

9:00 a.m. at the Orion Center multi-purpose room.

Held first reading for PC-2016-35, Laurels of Lake Orion Assisted Living PUD Rezone and Map

Amendment and Agreement and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible approval/adoption on March 20, 2017.

Approved the trade-in and purchase of two DPW trucks from Red Holman GMC in the amount of $37,993.

Held Closed Executive Session to Discuss Attorney Opinion at 7:40 p.m.

Reconvened the regular meeting at 8:00 p.m.

Meeting adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 3/1/2017 Chris Barnett, Supervisor