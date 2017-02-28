Public Notice — Orion Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2017
ORION TOWNSHIP HALL
2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MI48360
Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members present except Trustee Steimel, with notice.
Invocation, Pastor Rochelle Beckemeyer, Echo Christian Fellowship.
All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Approved payment of bills in the amount of $1,087,315.36, and payrolls of $122,769.57. Total disbursement of funds of $1,210,084.93.
Approved Agenda, as amended. Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.
Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, February 6, 2017.
Approved Peddler/Solicitors License Application: Knights of Columbus.
Set Public Hearing for PC-2017-05, Silver Spruce Plaza PUD on March 15, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.
Received and filed Treasurer’s Report, as presented.
Confirmed previous action and appointed Carol Lampe to the Board of Review, term expires 12/31/2018.
Authorized Fire Chief to proceed with Request for Proposals for the purchase of Washer Extractors for Stations 2 & 3.
Approved Amendment 1 Resolution to the 2017/2018 Law Enforcement Services Agreement and authorized the Supervisor to send a formal request to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to re-instate a Patrol Investigator.
Approved purchase of a new 2017 Ford F550 Dump Truck for Building & Grounds for $63,148.
Received and filed the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals 2016 Annual Report.
Authorized hiring Kristine Gordon, Clerk, Building, Level 3 Technical Union positon at $14.96 per hour, part-time, up to 29 hours per week, no benefits, effective immediately.
Approved Environmental Resource Committee change in appointments as recommended:
Alternate Member, Michael DeLuca, to Voting Member, term expiring 12/31/2018 and Non-Voting Member, Matt Menghini, to Alternate Member, term expiring 12/31/2019.
Authorized to advertise within the Fire Department to establish a promotion list of Paid-On-Call
Firefighters for those qualified and interested in accepting a full-time Firefighter position.
This promotion list expires six (6) months from the date established.
Adopted Local Government Approval LCC Resolution for Fourth Coast Ciderworks, LCC.
Scheduled a board workshop to discuss Township Policies for Saturday, March 25, 2017 at
9:00 a.m. at the Orion Center multi-purpose room.
Held first reading for PC-2016-35, Laurels of Lake Orion Assisted Living PUD Rezone and Map
Amendment and Agreement and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible approval/adoption on March 20, 2017.
Approved the trade-in and purchase of two DPW trucks from Red Holman GMC in the amount of $37,993.
Held Closed Executive Session to Discuss Attorney Opinion at 7:40 p.m.
Reconvened the regular meeting at 8:00 p.m.
Meeting adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Publish: 3/1/2017 Chris Barnett, Supervisor
