Public Notice — Orion Twp.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Planning Commission and Board of Trustees will hold a joint public hearing on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 7:05 p.m. in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

PC-2017-05, Silver Spruce Plaza, Planned Unit Development (PUD) Eligibility & Concept Plan. The applicant, Sean Awdish, is proposing to rezone the property from General Business (GB), Restricted Business (RB) and Single Family Residential-1 (R-1) to Planned Unit Development (PUD). The subject site’s total acreage is 4.92 acres and is located at 3901 S. Lapeer Rd. (parcel #09-26-452-017) and a vacant parcel to the east of 3901 S. Lapeer Rd. (parcel #09-26-452-009). The applicant is proposing to modify the existing gas station site with a redeveloped convenience/service building and pumps, and two additional retail buildings.

If you are not able to attend, you may send correspondence to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Planning Commission and/or Board of Trustees to express your concerns and comments. A copy of the proposed planned unit development is on file in both the Planning & Zoning Department office and the Township Clerk’s office and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 104. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Chairperson

Planning Commission

Penny S. Shults

Township Clerk