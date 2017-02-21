Public Notice — Orion Twp.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2017-05, David Brennan & Lesle Cole, 978 N. Long Lake Boulevard, Sidwell #09-01-259-015

The petitioner is requesting three variances from Zoning Ordinance No. 78:

1. Article XXVII, Section 27.01, C, 1, b: Lot Width 60 to 65 ft. requesting a 0.7 ft. variance from the allowed 7.5 ft. side yard setback, build a home 6.8 ft. from the side property line (easterly).

2. Article XXVII, Section 27.17, B, All structures or buildings, requesting: a 0.7 ft. variance from the allowed 7.5 ft. wetland setback to build a house, 6.8 ft. from the lake (easterly).

3. Article XXVI, Section 26.01, R-3, Maximum Lot Coverage by All Buildings: requesting a variance of 1.2% beyond the allowed 33.8% lot coverage to build a 2,264 sq. ft. house (including attached garage), a 56 sq. ft. front porch, and a 326 sq. ft. deck resulting in 35% lot coverage.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 104. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion