Public Notice — Orion Twp.

Orion Township Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Meeting called to order at 6:20 p.m.

Closed session was held to discuss an Attorney opinion letter.

Invocation: Dino & Jodie Masella, Family Face Ministries. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Heard presentation regarding the annual Orion/Oxford FISH Food Drive held in conjunction with Orion Neighborhood Television.

Heard annual update from the Orion Environmental Resources Committee.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $1,066,952.48, payrolls in the amount of $142,714.10, for a total disbursement of funds of $1,209,666.58.

Approved agenda, as amended. Approved consent agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes, Special Joint Meeting, Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

Approved Minutes, Special Joint Meeting, Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Reduced the annual temporary sign permit fee for King of Kings Lutheran Church to $25.00.

Authorized the request for proposals for fertilization and weed treatment of Township properties.

Authorized the request for proposals for 2017/2018 for lawn mowing services for various Township properties.

Appointed Don Walker as the Planning Commission representative to the Zoning Board Appeals for a one year term.

Authorized 2017 SEMCOG membership.

Authorized OHM, Township Engineers, to complete the final design for the Clarkston Road Safety Path Section 1-B, at a cost not to exceed $27,800.00.

Received and filed the notice concerning the purchase of bonds.

Authorized the lease of three new vehicles for the Fire Department at a cost not to exceed $20,000.00; further, authorized the necessary budget adjustments.

Received and filed the notice regarding new bank accounts.

Authorized proceeding with the renovation of the existing Fire Station #1, including the preparation of final construction documents from Steven Auger & Associates at a cost not to exceed $68,560.00; further, authorized listing vacant Atwater property for sale.

Authorized OHM, Township Engineers, to proceed with the Brown Road scope of work plan, per the recommendation of the Corridor Improvement Authority, at a cost not to exceed $127,000.00.

Authorized OHM, Township Engineers, to proceed with the Baldwin Road streetscape design scope of work plan, at a cost not to exceed $54,000.00.

Adopted Declaration of Intent Resolution regarding easement acquisition within the Orion Township Corridor Improvement District.

Gratefully accepted the donation of $500.00 from the Friends of the Paint Creek Trail to the Parks Department.

Meeting adjourned at 8:59 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion