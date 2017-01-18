Public Notice — Orion Twp.

Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Meeting called to order at 6:00 p.m.

Held Closed Executive Session to discuss an Attorney opinion letter and pending litigation.

Invocation: Trustee Michael Flood. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized The Goodfellows as Orion Township Citizens of the Month for their efforts to help needy children.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $187,156.50, payrolls in the amount of $117,870.31, for a total disbursement of funds of $305,026.81.

Approved the agenda, as amended. Approved the consent agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting, Monday, December 19, 2016.

Reduced the temporary sign annual permit fee for Divine Grace Lutheran Church to $25.00.

Received and filed notice of Water & Sewer Fund transactions.

Held second reading and approved/adopted PC-2016-22, Electric Car Charging Stations, as presented.

Approved the concept plan for PC-2016-35, Laurels of Lake Orion Assisted Living PUD.

Authorized the participation of Township employees in the “Whole Life Challenge”, at a cost of $39.00 per participant.

Meeting adjourned at 7:59 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion