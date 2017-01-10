Public Notice — Orion Twp.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

2017 MEETING DATES

TOWNSHIP BOARD:

January 3* & 17* July 17 & 31*

February 6 & 21* August 7 & 21

March 6 & 20 September 5* & 18

April 3 & 17 October 2 & 16

May 1 & 15 November 6 & 20

June 5 * 19 December 4 & 18

The Board of Trustees will hold its regularly scheduled meetings at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360 beginning at 7:00 p.m., on the first and third Monday of each month, with exceptions as noted*. Executive Sessions will be held prior to the regular 7:00 p.m. starting time, during the meeting, or at the end of the regular meeting, as needed.

PLANNING COMMISSION:

January 4 & 18 July 5 & 19 February 1 & 15 August 2 & 16

March 1 & 15 September 6 & 20

April 5 & 19 October 4 & 18

May 3 & 17 November 1 & 15 June 7 & 21 December 6 & 20

The Planning Commission will hold its regular meetings at 7:00 p.m., on the first and third Wednesday of each month, with exceptions as noted.

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS:

January 09 & 23 July 10 & 24

February 13 & 27 August 14 & 28

March 13 & 27 September 11 & 25

April 10 & 24 October 09 & 23

May 08 & 22 November 13 & 27

June 12 & 26 December 11

The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold its regular meetings at 7:00 p.m., on the second and fourth Monday of each month.