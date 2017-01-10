Public Notice — Orion Twp.

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-256

AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78,

ZONING ORDINANCE

ARTICLES II AND XXVII

ELECTRIC CAR

CHARGING STATIONS

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Tuesday, January 3, 2017, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted an ordinance amending the Zoning Ordinance No. 78, Articles II & XXVII, for the Charter Township of Orion, Michigan; providing for repeal of conflicting ordinances and portions thereof; and providing an effective date.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION ORDAINS:

SECTION 1 of Ordinance

Pursuant to the provisions of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, pursuant to all applicable provisions of law, Articles II & XXVII are amended by adding the herein after language in the Articles as follows:

ARTICLE II – Construction of Language & Definitions

* * *

Section 2.01 – Definitions

* * *

Electric Vehicle: Any vehicle that is licensed and registered for operation on public and private highways, roads, and streets either partially or exclusively, on electrical energy from the grid, or an off-board source, that is stored on-board via a battery for motive purpose. Electric vehicle includes: (1) a battery electric vehicle; and (2) a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station: A public or private parking space that is served by battery charging station equipment that has as its primary purpose the transfer of electric energy (by conductive or inductive means) to a battery or other energy storage device in an electric vehicle.

* * *

ARTICLE XXVII – General Provisions

* * *

Section 27.04 – Parking and Loading Regulations

* * *

A. OffStreet Parking.

1. Scope and Application.

* * *

f. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.

i. Permitted Locations. When accessory to a principal permitted use, electric vehicle charging stations are permitted in all zoning districts. When constructed as a standalone commercial for-profit business, electric vehicle charging stations shall only be permitted in districts that otherwise permit automobile service centers.

ii. Parking

a. Electric vehicle charging stations located within parking lots or garages may be included in the calculation of minimum required off-street parking spaces.

b. Public electric vehicle charging stations are reserved for parking and charging electric vehicles only. Electric vehicles may be parked in any space designated for public parking, subject to the restrictions that would apply to any other vehicle that would park in that space.

c. Electric vehicle charging stations shall be sized the same as a standard parking space as required in the Off-Street Parking Chart herein.

iii. Lighting. Site lighting shall be provided where an electric vehicle charging station is installed, unless charging is for daytime purposes only. Site lighting shall comply with Section 27.11.

iv. Equipment Standards and Protection.

a. Electric vehicle charging station outlets and connector devices shall be no less than twenty six (26) inches and no higher than forty eight (48) inches from the surface where mounted. Equipment mounted on pedestals, lighting posts, bollards, or other devices shall be designed and located as to not impede pedestrian travel or create trip hazards on sidewalks.

b. Adequate electric vehicle charging station protection, such as concrete-filled steel bollards, shall be used. Curbing may be used in lieu of bollards, if the vehicle charging station is setback a minimum of twenty four (24) inches from the face of the curb.

v. Signage and Notification. Each electric vehicle charging station space shall be posted with signage indicating that the space is only for electric vehicle charging purposes. Additionally, notification shall be place on the unit to identify voltage and amperage levels, hours of operation, fees, safety information and other pertinent information.

vi. Installation and Maintenance.

a. All necessary electrical permits must be obtained.

b. Electric vehicle charging stations shall be maintained in all respects, including the functioning of the equipment. A phone number or other contact information shall be provided on the equipment for reporting when it is not functions or for when other problems are encountered.

Alterations or construction of banked parking may be initiated by the owner as required by the Building Official based upon parking needs. Alterations or construction shall be approved by the Building Official prior to any modification.

* * *

SECTION 2 of Ordinance

All other ordinances or parts of ordinances which are inconsistent or in conflict herewith are hereby repealed to the extent of such inconsistency or conflict.

SECTION 3 of Ordinance

The various parts, sections and clauses of this Ordinance are declared to be severable. If any part, sentence, paragraph, section or clause is adjudged unconstitutional or invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, the remainder of the Ordinance shall not be affected.

SECTION 4 of Ordinance

This Ordinance shall be published in full in a newspaper of general circulation in the Charter Township of Orion, qualified under State law to publish legal notices, and shall become effective upon publication, as provided by law.

SECTION 5 of Ordinance

This Ordinance is hereby declared to have been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion at a meeting thereof duly called and held on the 3rd day of January 2017, and ordered to be given publication in the manner prescribed by the Charter of the Township of Orion.

Complete copies of the Ordinance can be viewed on the Township’s website, www.oriontownship.org and also are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, where they may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion

Publish: 01.11.17