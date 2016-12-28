Public Notice — Orion Twp.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2017-01, Metro Detroit Signs/Baldwin 75, LLC, 4950 Baldwin Rd., Sidwell #09-32-351-005

The petitioners are requesting two variances from Sign Ordinance No. 138, Section 8, Schedule B, GB-2:

1. A variance to allow an additional wall sign (north elevation), to install a total of two wall signs (north and east elevations).

2. A 10.6 sq. ft. variance above the allowed 60 sq. ft. area of a wall sign, to install a total of 70.6 sq. ft. of wall signage.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall, addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals, or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 104. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion