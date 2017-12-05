PUBLIC NOTICE

Orion Community

Cable Communications

Commission Charter Township of Orion – Village of Lake Orion Budget Public Hearing

The Orion Community Cable Communications Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 pm on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the Orion Neighborhood Television Studio, 1349 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion. The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments regarding the proposed 2018 budget for the cable commission. Interested residents are invited to attend this meeting. A copy of the proposed budget will be available for review after December 7 by contacting the Commission Administrator at 248 393-0147, or dgriffiths@orionontv.org . Comments will also be accepted in writing at 1349 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360 before 6:30 pm, December 14.

Ralph Painter, Chair Orion Community

Cable Communications Commission

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Commission Administrator at least seventy two hours in advance of the hearing if requesting accommodations.

