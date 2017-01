Public Notice — North Oakland Transportation Authority

NORTH OAKLAND

TRANSPORTATION AUTHOIRTY

Calendar for 2017

nota meetings

ALL MEETINGS ARE HELD AT 4:30 P.M.

DATE: LOCATION:

January 19, 2017 Lake Orion Village Offices 21 E Church St, Village of LO February 16, 2017 Addison Township

1440 Rochester, Leonard

March 16, 2017 NOTA Business Offices

467 E Jackson St, Lake Orion

April 20, 2017 Orion Township Offices (lower level) 2525 Joslyn, Lake OrioN May 18, 2017 Oxford Township

300 Dunlap, Oxford

June 15, 2017 Oxford Village Offices

22 W. Burdick, Oxford

July 20, 2017 Lake Orion Village Offices

21 E Church St, Village of LO

August 17, 2017 Addison Township

1440 Rochester, Leonard

September 21, 2017 NOTA Business Offices

467 E Jackson St, Lake Orion

October 19, 2017 Orion Township Offices (lower level) 2525 Joslyn, Lake Orion November 16, 2017 Oxford Township

300 Dunlap, Oxford

December 21, 2017 Oxford Village Offices

22 W. Burdick, Oxford