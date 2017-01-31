PUBLIC NOTICE

NORTH OAKLAND

TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY

PROPOSED STATE AND

FEDERAL APPLICATION FOR

OPERATING ASSISTANCE

All citizens are advised the North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA) has prepared an application for State of Michigan financial assistance for fiscal year 2018 as required under Act 51 of the Public Acts of 1951, as amended, and for federal assistance as required under the Federal Transit Act, as amended.

North Oakland Transportation Authority is requesting a total of $151,258 through the following funding sources: Funding Source

Section 5310 Federal Operating $51,448

Section 5311 Federal Operating $49,905

Section 5311 State Operating $49,905

North Oakland Transportation Authority ensures that the level and quality of transportation service is provided without regard to race, color, or national origin in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights act of 1964. For more information regarding our Title VI obligations or to file a complaint please contact us at the address given below.

The proposed application is on file at N.O.T.A. at 467 E Jackson, Lake Orion, MI 48362 and may be reviewed during a 30-day period (February 1, 2017 to March 1, 2017) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Written comments regarding the application and/or written requests for a public hearing to review the application must be received by March 1, 2017. If a hearing is requested, notice of the scheduled date, time and location will be provided at least 10 days in advance.

Submittals should be sent to N.O.T.A, 467 E Jackson, Lake Orion, MI 48362