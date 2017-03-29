Public Notice — Lake Orion

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF AN

AMENDED COMMERCIAL

REHABILITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE is hereby given that the Lake Orion Village Council will hold a public hearing at the Lake Orion Village Hall in the Council Chambers located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362, on Monday, April 10, 2017, at 7:30 PM, on the proposed establishment of a Commercial Rehabilitation District pursuant to Michigan Public Act 210 of 2005 for the following parcel of property:

T4N, R10E, SEC 2 ASSESSOR’S PLAT NO 2 LOT 9 AND LOT 10

Parcel # 09-02-482-015

Commonly known as

120 South Broadway, Lake Orion, MI

Interested or affected individuals, property owners, residents, or taxpayers of the Village of Lake Orion may appear in person at this hearing to comment on the proposed establishment of the district or may submit comments in writing prior to the hearing to Village Clerk, Village of Lake Orion, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

Susan Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk

