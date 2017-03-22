Public Notice — Lake Orion

PUBLIC NOTICE

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Village of Lake Orion will hold a public hearing on the application to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for funding assistance through the Drinking Water Revolving Fund (DWRF) Program for the proposed Water System Improvement Program. The public hearing is being held for the purpose of receiving comments from interested persons.

• The hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017 during the Village Council Regular Meeting at the Lake Orion Village Hall Council Chambers, 21 East Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48362.

The proposed Water System Improvement Program description and details are organized into a comprehensive 20 year “Project Plan”. If the DWRF application is successful, the project construction will include replacement of all existing 2-inch, 4-inch and 6-inch water mains throughout the Village and the 8-inch water main along Heights Road with new 8-inch diameter water mains.

Impacts of the proposed project include:

Noise: Noise due to construction activities such as construction equipment, machinery, generators, compressors, etc. will be kept to a minimum, as practicable. The work hours will be maintained in accordance with local ordinances.

Traffic Disturbance: Traffic control devices and temporary lane closures will be necessary during construction to safely replace the water main. This will impact traffic flow patterns. Construction activities will be coordinated by location to mitigate any cumulative impacts.

Increased User Rates: An increase in user rates will be necessary to fund these improvements. By choosing the replacement approach to correcting the deterioration and undersized pipes and spreading out the costs over the entire district the rate increases have been minimized. The “Do Nothing” approach would increase the risk of water main breaks and the potential for water quality issues and require more costly construction in the future.

The total cost of the improvements project is estimated to be $8.0 million. The repayment of the DWRF loan, if approved, will be apportioned to Village water customers based on water consumption. The estimated user costs to finance the proposed project have been determined assuming DWRF financing with a 2.5% interest rate (current DWRF interest rate) and a 20-year debt retirement. The apportionment costs are based on an annual average over a 20 year period to provide an estimate for user charges per hundred cubic feet (ccf) of water consumption.

The approximate Village of Lake Orion user rate increase necessary to retire the debt incurred from the construction of the proposed project is $3.92/ccf or $28.00 per month for the average user.

Copies of the Water System Improvement Program Draft Project Plan detailing the proposed project is available for review beginning on Friday, March 24, 2017 at:

· Village of Lake Orion Village Hall

21 East Church Street

Lake Orion, MI 48362

· Village of Lake Orion Main Library

825 Joslyn Road

Lake Orion, MI 48362-2124

· Lakeorionreview.com (PDF version)

Written comments received before the hearing record is closed on Monday, April 24, 2017 will receive responses in the Final DWRF Project Plan. Written questions should be sent to:

Susan Galeczka, Village Clerk

Village of Lake Orion Village Hall

21 East Church Street

Lake Orion, MI 48326

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village of Lake Orion at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the Public Hearing, if requesting accommodations.

Published March 22, 2017 in Lake Orion Review

Issued by: Susan Galeczka, Village Clerk