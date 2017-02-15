Public Notice — Lake Orion

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON SPECIAL LAND USE

The Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Special Land Use Application No. PC-17-02, at the Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362, on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 7:30 PM in Council Chambers.

This Public Hearing relates to Parcel I.D. Number 09-11-278-039, commonly known as 435 S. Broadway Street, a complete legal description of which is on file in the Village Offices.

The applicant is proposing to rebuild a drive-through restaurant, McDonalds. Per ARTICLE 9: MU, MIXED USE DISTRICT, SECTION 9.02.B PERMITTED USES AFTER SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL, of the Zoning Ordinance, drive-through restaurants require special land use approval and are subject to additional requirements.

This Public Hearing is being held pursuant to ARTICLE 19: ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES AND STANDARDS, SECTION 19.03 SPECIAL LAND USE REVIEW of the Village of Lake Orion Zoning Ordinance No. 26.89. Standards for review by the Planning Commission include, but are not limited to; protection of public health, safety, and welfare; compatibility with surrounding uses; detrimental effects; impact on traffic; adequacy of public services; protection of site characteristics; compatibility with the natural environment; and compatibility with the Master Plan and intent of the Zoning Ordinance, as well as other specific standards in the Zoning Ordinance that may be applicable to the proposed use.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. The plan and supporting documentation will be available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at 248 693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village Office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk

Posted: February 10, 2017 Case no. PC-17-02

Mailed: February 14, 2017

Published: February 15, 2017