Public Notice — Lake Orion

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE –

PLANNING COMMISSION

PROPOSED ZONING

ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.93

HEIGHT OVERLAY DISTRICT

A Public Hearing will be held by the Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. in the Village Council Chambers located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362, regarding a proposed Zoning Ordinance and Map Amendment.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to grant a hearing to any person interested in a Proposed Amendment to the Village of Lake Orion Zoning Ordinance, as previously amended, prior to the Planning Commission making its recommendation thereon to the Lake Orion Village Council.

The effects of the proposed amendments are as follows:

1. To amend Article 10, Reserved for a new Height Overlay District, to allow for buildings greater than three (3) stories in height in specific area, as established by the boundaries on the revised, official Zoning Map of the Village of Lake Orion, with special land use approval required for buildings west of M-24, and to add criteria for development standards to ensure the proposed relationship to adjacent land uses and buildings is compatible; and

2. To amend Article 12, Schedule of Regulations, to incorporate the established height standards of Article 10 and modify existing height standards as necessary.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments, and written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk.

A complete copy of Proposed Ordinance No. 26.93 and the revised, official Zoning Map is available for inspection, and additional information may be obtained, by visiting the Village of Lake Orion Offices located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information please contact the Village Clerk at galeczkas@lakeorion.org or at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Publish: The Lake Orion Review, February 15, 2017

Posted: February 10, 2017