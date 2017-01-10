Public Notice — Lake Orion

PUBLIC NOTICE

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

DOWNTOWN

DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

ANNUAL REPORT

FYE 06/30/2016

Pursuant of DDA Act 197 of 1975, TIFA Act 450 of 1980, and LDFA Act 281 of 1986 REVENUE

Property Tax: $ 520,222

Intergovernmental – Local $ 68,747

Interest Earned $ 488

Other Revenue $ 109,666

Total Revenue $ 699,123

EXPENDITURES

Community Development $ 394,370

Debt Service – Principal $ 120,000

Debt Service – Interest $ 14,400

Capital Outlay – net $ 75,221

Total Expenditures $ 603,991

INITIAL ASSESSED VALUE

Real Property SEV $ 9,316,600

Personal Property SEV $ 916,800

Total Initial Assessed Value $ 10,233,400

CAPTURED VALUE

Captured Real Property $ 22,234,570

Captured Personal Property $ 769,160

Total 2014/2015 Captured Value $ 23,003,730

TAX INCREMENT REVENUES RECEIVED

From Village $ 247,930

From Township $ 187,469

From Intergovernmental-Local $ 153,571

Total Tax Increment

Revenues Received $ 588,969

Source 2015-2016 Audit

Alice Bryce, Village of Lake Orion,

Finance Director / Treasurer

