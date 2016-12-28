Public Notice — Lake Orion

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF INTRODUCED ORDINANCE

PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.92

ACCESSORY STRUCTURES IN WATER FRONT SETBACK

At its Regular Meeting of November 28, 2016, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for first reading Ordinance No. 26.92, an Ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance, Article 4, Single Family Residential Districts and Article 13, General Provisions, Section 13.11 Accessory Buildings and Structures.

The effects of the proposed amendments are as follows:

1. To amend Article 4, Single Family Residential Districts to add a footnote in Section 4.03, DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS, to reflect the proposed changes in Article 13, General Provisions (as described below), and

2. To amend Article 13, General Provisions, Residential Provisions, by amending Section 13.11, ACCESSORY BUILDINGS AND STRUCTURES, to permit the encroachment of detached accessory structures within the 25-foot water front setback, but not less than 10 feet from the water lot line and edge of Lake Orion; to add criteria for the establishment of such a detached accessory structure including opacity standards, maximum square footage and height standards, and other requirements.

Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance will be considered by the Lake Orion Village Council at its Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, January 9, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. which will be held in the Village Council Chambers located at the Village Offices at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, Michigan, 48362, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (693-8391 ext. 102) or galeczkas@lakeorion.org.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: December 21, 2016

Posted: December 15, 2016