Public Hearing – Orion Twp. ZBA – January 14, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the lower level of the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, on the following matter:

AB-2019-02, John Navarro, vacant land on N. Long Lake, 09-01-176-048 The petitioner is requesting four variances from Zoning Ordinance 78, Article VI, Section 6.04, Zoned R-3: 1 1. a 10-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 30-ft. front yard setback to build a home 20-ft. from the front property line (N. Long Lake) 2 2. a 22-ft. front yard setback variance from the required 30-ft. front yard setback to build a home 8-ft. from the front property line (Beardslee Drive) 3 3. a 17-ft. rear yard setback variance from the required 35-ft. rear yard setback to build a home 18-ft. from the rear property line 4 4. a 4.02% variance over the Maximum Lot Coverage allowed of 25% for a Maximum Lot Coverage of 29.02%

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Orion Township Hall addressed to the Zoning Board of Appeals or you may attend the public hearing to express your views and/or concerns.

A complete copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Loren Yaros, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion