Public Hearing Notice – Paint Creek Trailways Commission

February 22, 2018

The Paint Creek Trailways Commission will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of receiving public comment on the use of Class 1, Class 2 and Class 3 electric bicycles (E-Bikes) on the Paint Creek Trail, pursuant to Michigan Public Acts 138, 139 and 140 of 2017.

The Public Hearing will be held during the regular meeting of the Paint Creek Trailways Commission on March 20, 2018 at 7:00PM at the Paint Creek Cider Mill Building, 1st Floor Meeting Room, 4480 Orion Road, Oakland Township, 48306.

All citizens are encouraged to attend and participate. If you would like to participate but cannot attend the meeting, you can share your thoughts and comments by contacting the Paint Creek Trailways Commission at:

Paint Creek Trailways Commission

4393 Collins Road

Rochester, MI 48306

manager@paintcreektrail.org

If you have any questions, or would like more information, contact Kristen Myers, Trail Manager, at 248-651-9260 or email manager@paintcreektrail.org. You can visit www.paintcreektrail.org for more information regarding Electric Bicycles.