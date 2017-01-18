Preston, Velda L.; 91

Velda Lee Upton Preston, our dear sweet Granny Vel, died peacefully at home on January 15, 2017, in Temple, TX, after 91 birthdays.

Vel was born May 23, 1925, to Dorothy Lee (Rathbone) and Oscar Howard Upton in Pontiac, Michigan. A late snow covered the lilacs, which Howard dusted off in order to grace his wife and new daughter with their fragrant blooms. Lilacs have always been her favorite flower.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, her husband, Robert Joe Preston, and her very good friend, Elmer J. (Whitey) Walerych. She is survived by her son, John Lee Preston, of Dallas; daughter, Dr. Rebecca Ann Preston, of Temple; son-in- law, Dr. Mark Holguin, of Temple; grandsons Patchen Preston and Robert Holguin; granddaughters Lindsey Holguin and Dr. Lauren Holguin Theilen; great-grandchildren Kai, Jude, and Clare; niece Janet Magleby and nephew Paul Preston.

A child of the depression and World War II, she was thrifty, creative, and giving. She was an accomplished seamstress and artist, and we are fortunate to have many of her creations to remind us of her talent and generosity of spirit. Vel loved all animals, but especially dogs. She used to say that she liked dogs more than she liked most people. She hopes to meet Duke, Cindy, Lindy, Yori, Flash, Fancy, Dallas, and Abi at the Rainbow Bridge.

A small family memorial will be held in Lake Orion, MI after the lilacs bloom in spring. Details will be available through Sparks Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion, or at www.hewettarney.com.

The family requests that any donations in memoriam be made to the ASPCA, or to your local animal shelter.