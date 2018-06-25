Popelier, Carol A.; 64, of Lake Orion and Popelier, Mark H.; 69, of Lake Orion

Carol Ann (Sebold) Popelier; age 64, of Lake Orion, passed away quietly in her home with her children by her side on June 24, 2018. She joins her husband Mark Popelier of 43 years and brothers Tom and Johnny in eternal bliss.

Ever the brilliant book worm, you could always find her with her nose buried in a book; otherwise she was plotting her next play in Words with Friends or Euchre.

Her Love and Light for her grandkids, Dylan and Rooney, who knew her as Jimi, will never be extinguished. Cristin Popelier Hosmer (Brian) and Brian Mark Popelier (Valerie), her children, will miss her tremendously, as will her surviving brother Dan Sebold (Candace) and sister-in-law Linda Sebold Clogg (Troy).

The “YaYa” sisterhood and lifelong best friends is now a player short.

Carol’s cremated remains will be placed with Mark in All Saints Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life for Mark and Carol Popelier will take place Thursday, June 28, 2018 at All Saints Cemetery at 2 p.m. with a wake to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Baldwin Center, 212 Baldwin Ave., Pontiac, MI 48342. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com

Mark Henry Popelier; age 69, of Lake Orion, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, June 15, 2018 surrounded by family and friends.

Mark was the loving husband of Carol Popelier for 43 years. He was the beloved father of Cristin Popelier Hosmer (Brian) and Brian Mark Popelier (Valerie); and cherished grandfather of Dylan and Rooney.

As the hard working and artistic co-owner of Popelier Construction Company, “Eagle One” joins his brother (and co-captain), Kim James Popelier, in eternal life. His love of the outdoors, skiing, snowmobiling, boating, golfing, fishing, and hunting will live on forever to all of those he taught.

A Celebration of Life for Mark and Carol Popelier will take place Thursday, June 28, 2018 at All Saints Cemetery at 2 p.m. with a wake to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Baldwin Center, 212 Baldwin Ave., Pontiac, MI 48342. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com