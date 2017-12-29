Poole, Danny; 58, of Lake Orion

Danny Poole; of Lake Orion; passed away suddenly December 22, 2017 at the age of 58.

Danny is survived by his daughter, Jacqualin Irons; grandchildren, Alicia, D.J. and Jade; and siblings, Theodore (Doris) Morgan, Michael (Valerie) Morgan and Deborah (James) Coomer. Danny had a heart of gold and was a loving father, grandfather and brother.

He was a dedicated 30 year member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #108 and outdoorsmen who loved to hunt and camp.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post #108 in Oxford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.sparksgriffin.com