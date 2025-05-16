Pontiac teen in custody after allegedly posting social media threat against Lake Orion High School students

‘It’s open season on Lake Orion students,’ threat claimed

OAKLAND COUNTY – A Pontiac teen who was arrested three months ago on the grounds of Lake Orion High School while in possession of a machete and knives is in custody for allegedly making a threat May 15 against a student at the school, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

The 17-year-old Pontiac boy was ordered held in Oakland County Children’s Village after juvenile court Referee Justin Chmielewski on Friday authorized a petition against the teen for malicious use of telecommunications device/school threat, authorities said.

The teen was arrested Thursday morning without incident at his home in Pontiac by members of the sheriff’s office Fugitive Apprehension Team.

“Everyone should very clearly know at this point that we have a zero tolerance for individuals that make threats against schools or other people,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “This particular young person is already charged with bringing weapons on school grounds and this is on the heels of that incident. I’m glad we quickly located and arrested him, helping to put the school and students at ease. I look forward to more accountability for him from the system.”

Lake Orion school officials were alerted to the incident on Thursday after a student at the high school notified the school resource officer about a Snapchat the student had just seen regarding the general threat against the students. The Snapchat reportedly stated that “It’s open season on Lake Orion students,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sender of the threat was quickly identified as being neither a student at the high school nor a resident of Orion Township. The Pontiac teen told authorities the threat was against a student and not the school. The teen is not currently enrolled in any school, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thursday’s arrest was not the teen’s first contact with law enforcement.

On Feb.7, the teen was arrested on school grounds after it was reported that a suspicious person was seen dressed all in black and carrying a backpack. Sheriff’s deputies found a machete and three knives, among other items in the backpack. He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

A warrant request is pending with Oakland County prosecutors.

On March 28, the teen was arrested on a domestic violence charge for assaulting his father. A juvenile petition was authorized on March 29, the sheriff’s office stated.