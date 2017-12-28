Polly Ann Trailway Management Council Public Hearing

The Polly Ann Trailway Management Council

The Polly Ann Trailway Management Council will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of receiving public comment on the use of electric bicycles on the Polly Ann Trail, pursuant to Michigan Public Acts 138, 139 and 140 of 2017. The Public Hearing will be held during the regular meeting of the Polly Ann Trailway Management Council on January 171h, 2018 at 3:00PM or shortly thereafter at the Oxford Township Board Room located at 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI. 48371 . Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72 hour advance notice. Contact the Trail Manager at (248) 981-1242.