Police: Trail manager assaulted by ORV driver in Addison

By C.J. Carnacchio

Oxford Leader Editor

A 53-year-old Addison Township man is accused of assaulting Polly Ann Trail Manager Linda Moran with his four-wheel off-road vehicle (ORV) on Nov. 8.

Jeffrey Stephen Blaney was arraigned Nov. 10 in Rochester Hills 52-3 District Court on the misdemeanor charges of assault and battery, malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000, and reckless driving.

Bond was set at 10 percent of $2,000. Magistrate Marie Soma ordered Blaney to undergo a mental health evaluation and to not go onto the Polly Ann Trail.

The incident occurred on the Polly Ann Trail, east of Lake George Rd. and just south of Addison Hills Ct.

Moran, 54, of Oxford, told Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators that while installing some signage, she observed Blaney driving his four-wheeler, with a trailer, on the Polly Ann Trail, an action that is prohibited as it’s a non-motorized trail for pedestrian-use only.

According to the sheriff’s report, Moran “confronted him” about this, at which point Blaney “started to get loud” and told her “you’re messing with the wrong cat.”

Moran began snapping photographs of Blaney using her cell phone, then he allegedly grabbed her.

“When he pulled up, he was literally 2 feet from her,” said Sheriff’s Sgt. Keith Weir, commander of the Addison Township substation. “She sticks her arm out and closes that distance when she’s taking the pictures. He just leans over and grabs her arm by the hand and wrist area where she’s holding the phone.”

“He pulls her arm towards him, which causes her to lose her balance and fall towards the front of the four-wheeler. Simultaneously, he hits the gas,” Weir continued. “Now, she’s laying across the front of the four-wheeler. Her feet are no longer on the ground. He’s in motion and the whole time yanking (at) her, trying to get the phone out of her hand.”

As the four-wheeler is moving away, the trailer gets hooked to the bumper of Moran’s pickup truck and damages it. “It bent it back about 6 inches,” Weir said.

In an attempt to defend herself, the report stated Moran began to swing at Blaney and strike him with the socket wrench she had in her left hand.

They traveled together on the four-wheeler a distance of 20 to 25 feet, according to Weir.

“(Blaney) hits Lake George (Road) and makes an abrupt left-turn,” he said. “At that point, he is able to rip the phone from her hand. When he does that, it breaks the contact between the two (of them), she falls off, then either the four-wheeler or the trailer ran over her (right leg). She’s not sure which one.”

Moran sustained minor injuries – bruises and scrapes – and was treated at Troy Beaumont Hospital, according to the report.

After Moran hit the ground, Blaney allegedly fled the scene with her cell phone.

Deputies later found it on the ground.

Deputies located Blaney at his home on Rowland Rd.

He answered the door wearing his boxer shorts and a t-shirt, according to the report, and told the deputy, “That (expletive) hit me. Look at my face.”

Blaney told investigators a very different story than Moran. In his version, he’s the victim and Moran’s the aggressor.

According to the report, he claims he was working as a “volunteer” on the trail, “keeping it clean” and “picking up garbage” when Moran confronted him.

In the report, Blaney claimed Moran was argumentative and tried to block his path and prevent him from leaving.

“He said she was kind of rough, not like a real horse lady,” the report stated.

Blaney claimed Moran started photographing him and hitting him.

In the report, Blaney admitted to investigators that he “maybe” grabbed Moran’s phone and pulled her along while driving his four-wheeler.

“I did drag this lady,” he stated in the report. “I’m a citizen. I don’t lie to a cop.”

The investigator asked how Moran “got drug” and in the report, Blaney responded, “she jumped on top of” him and “started hitting him as he was moving.”

Sheriff’s investigators described Blaney as “extremely agitated and confused.”

“He was very fidgety and unable to stay focused,” the report stated.

Blaney told investigators he’s “on all kinds of medication,” but denied having any mental health issues.

His wife told investigators that Blaney “passed out approximately two weeks ago and has been displaying unusual behavior” ever since, the report stated.

This reporter contacted Moran, but she did not wish to comment on the alleged assault.