Police seek runaway, 16, possibly armed

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Lake Orion schools closed all their buildings on Monday and Tuesday as the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office searched for a 16-year-old runaway who authorities say might be armed with a handgun.

At 6:30 a.m. on Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 600 block of Highville after the teen’s grandfather reported him missing, as well as a hand gun and ammunition, according to OCSO reports.

Authorities believe that the minor – identified as Nathan Charles Greiwe – left his grandfather’s home between 4:30 – 6:30 a.m. on foot and is in the Orion Township area as of The Lake Orion Review press time.

Greiwe was home for a weekend pass from Oakland County Children’s Village, where he was lodged due to a similar incident in 2015 and for “incorrigibility,” according to the sheriff’s report.

After interviewing the teen’s grandfather, authorities did not learn of any violence or specific threats, and said that Greiwe “does not have a history of violence or threats of violence,” the report stated.

As a precautionary measure, Superintendent Marion Ginopolis closed all school district buildings on Monday and Tuesday, canceling summer classes, practices and events scheduled for those days.

“We received a report from the Oakland County Sheriff indicating that the teen was possibly armed with a stolen gun and ammunition taken from his grandfather’s home and said he was going to ‘try out’ for the football team. As a precaution, scheduled summer activities and events were cancelled to ensure the safety of the children and adults in the district,” Ginopolis said in an official statement to The Lake Orion Review.

“My responsibility is to take precautions that will, as much as possible, ensure the safety of the children and adults while they are in the school district.

“Even though no direct threat was made, the information we were given by the Oakland County Sheriff was enough to cause concern for the safety of children and adults who were in our district for summer activities and events as well as for staff members who were closing out their classrooms for the summer,” Ginopolis said.

In 2015, Greiwe also stole a handgun and the investigation revealed he stole the gun to sell for money, the sheriff’s department reported.

Greiwe had indicated to his grandfather he wanted to try out for the Lake Orion football team. As a precautionary measure deputies are providing extra patrols to the L.O. High School campus.

Greiwe is believed to be on foot in the Orion Township area. Anyone who sees the teen should use caution and call 911.

Greiwe is described as 5-feet 9-inches tall, approximately 140 pounds with brown hair, possibly wearing black shorts, a white shirt with a Red Wings hoodie.

The minor was entered into LEIN as missing and the handgun was entered as stolen, the sheriff’s department said.