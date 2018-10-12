Please vote ‘Yes’ on the LOCS bond

Five years ago my husband and I moved to Lake Orion mostly in part due to the incredible opportunities that Lake Orion affords its students.

Those opportunities are in jeopardy and I would like to urge my fellow residents to vote “Yes” on Nov. 6 to ensure that our school district will remain competitive with a solid plan moving forward.

The Lake Orion Community Schools District is pursuing a $160 million bond that would not increase taxes. This bond would allow the district to do many needed things, such as increase safety for our students, modernize learning spaces, update technology and increase operating efficiencies, to name a few.

Please be proactive and educate yourself on this bond and all that it entails. Please take a few minutes of your time to visit the Lake Orion Schools website.

The technology aspect alone of the bond not passing will leave us in the dark ages.

This bond will impact the education of our students as well as the value of our community. Great schools are necessary for a strong, viable community.

As residents of Lake Orion, it is our responsibility to take care of our school buildings and it is in everyone’s best interest to provide our students with the best education possible. Don’t fail our youth. Thank you,

Lyndsay Lawless

Lake Orion resident