Please support the NOTA millage renewal

Sometimes life gives you lemons when you’ve planned for lemonade. Disaster can happen to anyone. That’s why I’m asking you to vote “yes” on the senior and disabled transportation millage renewal in the Aug. 7 primary election.

Living under dramatically reduced circumstances as a retiree is certainly not the life I envisioned for myself, but I’m not the only one who has undergone setbacks. Some of your neighbors, like myself, are dependent on NOTA (North Oakland Transportation Authority) as their primary transit provider.

Folks whose lifestyles are impacted by disability, the aging process, or a series of catastrophic life events literally need a lift to maintain their independence and the quality of their lives. Qualified riders pay $1 each way ($2 for longer rides) within a defined area.

A “yes” vote will ensure that your neighbors will be able to get door-to-door, scheduled rides to medical appointments and procedures (like dialysis), jobs, shopping, the library, senior center, or community events within a defined, limited area.

This renewal of up to .25 mils is less than the original voter-approved millage (due to the Headlee Amendment rollback) and would cost a homeowner $12.50 for a home valued at $100,000.

Service would be cut roughly in half if this renewal does not pass; it’s vitally important to cover the cost of salaries, fuel and scheduled vehicle replacement. Such a safety net promotes the sense of neighborliness and community that drew so many of us to live in close-knit villages like Lake Orion, Oxford and Addison in the first place.

Who knows which of us, friends or family, may need such a service in the future? Please vote “yes.”

Anne Loftus

Lake Orion