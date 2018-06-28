Phasing into the Future of Lake

I will be providing updates and different tidbits about the district this summer, sharing insights that affect students, staff and our community.

We had a fabulous end of the 2017-18 school year and now that we’ve hit summer, our focus looks forward.

We are currently in the final leg, Phase 5, of the long-range plan for restructuring the Lake Orion Community Schools. This process began three years ago with Phase 1.

The goal of Phase 1 was to reduce any financial deficit to ensure a balanced budget. Phase 2 resulted in right-sizing the district by closing one elementary school and redistricting the student population to neighborhood schools.

Phases 3 and 4 concentrated on transitioning to the newly created District landscape while, at the same time, identifying new learning opportunities to provide a world-class education for all students.

As we approach the 2018-19 school year, this final Phase 5 is focused on a 10-year capital improvement plan.

In November, we will be asking the voters to support a Bond to protect the assets of the District; both our students and facilities/environment.

Included in the Bond are plans to remodel and reequip our schools for safety and security, acquire instructional technology infrastructure and equipment and improve sites for traffic control, safety and security. We will be able to do this and still hold the tax rate levy the same as it is currently, 7.49 mills. In other words, there will be no tax rate levy increase.

I will be sharing more specific information related to the Bond in future communications.

This is an exciting opportunity for LOCS and I’m thrilled that our community understands the possibilities that await our district this fall and in the years to come.

#AlwaysLakeOrion