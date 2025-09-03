PEAS will host open barn day on Sept. 6

The nonprofit Pan Equus Animal Sanctuary (PEAS) will host its next open barn day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6. Visitors can mingle with the animals, pet the horses, ponies, cows, goats, sheep and see the chickens and Pearl the Pig and take photos. All the animals at the sanctuary are rescued by PEAS and given a home for the rest of their lives. PEAS, 940 Hummer Lake Rd., is 100% donation run, and accepts returnable bottles and cans during open barn days. Online: peasbarn.org. Photo by Jim Newell