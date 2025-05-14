PEAS provides a forever home to farm animals

‘We owe them a second chance’

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Even just a couple of hours at the Pan Equus Animal Sanctuary (PEAS) farm can provide an abundance of enjoyment and rejuvenate one’s spirit — for both the people and the animals.

The sanctuary held an Open Barn Day on Saturday and will host open barn days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 1, June 14 and June 29, giving people the chance to pet the horses, ponies, cows, goats, sheep and see the chickens and Pearl the Pig — all 600-700 pounds of her.

PEAS is 100% donation run, said Ed Stull, co-founder of PEAS. While there is no fee to attend the open barn days, visitors can drop off their can and bottle recyclables to help PEAS with the cost of care and housing for the animals. Monetary donations are also accepted.

The owners and volunteers at PEAS are dedicated to making sure that the animals live out the rest of their lives in a safe, caring environment. Veterinarian Dr. Judy Duncan and Stull co-founded PEAS as a safe haven for abused and neglected farm animals.

“We owe them a second change” is the motto at PEAS.

Hay is scattered throughout the farm so that guests can feed the animals — just watch out for the cows, who never seem to get enough. And the horses like to be brushed. And don’t feed the goats apples from the trees — but do watch out for your shirt.

The animals come to the farm in different ways, for a variety of reasons. In many cases, PEAS is their last hope. Many of the animals have their own stories of how they came to the sanctuary. Woodstock and Pat are two blind horses in a separate paddock just for them. Both love to be brushed, and guests are welcome into the paddock to pet and brush them. If not for PEAS, Pat would likely have been led to slaughter by his previous owners.

The Fall Festival fundraiser on Oct. 12 is the biggest day of the season at PEAS, with a silent auction, live music and food trucks. The Halloween Open Barn Day is Oct. 26 and families can visit the animals — and Santa and the Grinch — on Nov. 22.

PEAS is 940 Hummer Lake Rd. in Oxford Township. To volunteer or donate, contact PEAS at 248-343-4484 or email ed@peasbarn.org. For more information and to see some of the animals, visit peasbarn.org.