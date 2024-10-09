PEAS Fall Fundraiser returns Sunday with activities, music and more

All are invited to the Pan Equus Animal Sanctuary (PEAS) Fall Fundraiser on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a day of activities, animals and music.

PEAS is a forever home to horses, mules, pigs, sheep, goats and more. Some animals come from families who could no longer afford to care for them, while others were abused or have conditions that need constant attention, according to PEAS.

The sanctuary needs tons of grain, feed and hay to nourish the lively residents of PEAS through the rough winter months.

Activities during the Fall Fundraiser include a silent auction, kids’ games and activities, face painting, petting and feeding the animals, a vegan food truck, food and drinks, a bake sale, an educational exhibit and more.

There is a $5 entry fee. Children five and under are free. Guests can also bring their returnable bottles and cans to donate. Venmo, PayPal, debit, credit cards are accepted.

PEAS is at 940 Hummer Lake Rd. in Oxford Township. For more information visit peasbarn.org. – J.G.