Patton, Lee “Helen”; 91, of Sterling Heights

Lee “Helen” Patton; 91; of Sterling Heights; formerly of Saint Clair Shores and Au Gres; passed away September 22, 2018.

Helen was born August 25, 1927, to Danish immigrants Walter and Cecelia Nelson (Nielsen). On December 11, 1951, Helen married Clifford John Patton, and they had four children, Judy (Glenn) Zampaglione, John “Jack” (Charlotte) Patton, Clifford (Betty) Patton, and Barbara (John) Waldrip. They were blessed with ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Cliff; granddaughter Candice; nephew David Nielsen; and brothers John and Robert Nielsen.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Helen on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the Knights of Columbus, Lake Orion at 1 p.m. For further information on the Celebration, and a full obituary, please visit www.sparksgriffin.com and RSVP on the Guest Book Page.

Memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.