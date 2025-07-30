Patrick Douglas Robertson, 61, of Nanty Glo, Pennsylvania, went to be with our Lord on July 17, 2025 after a short battle with dementia. He was born on April 29, 1964 in Pontiac, Michigan, to Doug and Pat Robertson of Oxford, Michigan. Patrick grew up in Oxford, where he attended Oxford High School, graduating in 1982. He later moved to Lapeer where he lived for several years before moving to Pennsylvania where he remained until his passing. He married Cindy Skelton on July 12, 2015.Patrick owned his own business for 20 years, often traveling to other states. He enjoyed what he did, where often you would find Cindy working right alongside him. Patrick absolutely loved to ride motorcycles, both on and off-road. As a child and through his early teens, he raced motorcross. He also enjoyed woodworking, painting, camping and spending time with family and friends. Patrick was extremely gracious; he would do anything for anybody. Patrick is survived by his wife Cindy, sons Fayad Robertson, Robert Hissam (Mandy Giobannagelo), Michael Bompiani; daughters Elisia (Brad) Freed, Michelle (David) Rachocki, Danyell Bompiani (Seth Patton), Samantha (Preston) Wannamaker; grandchildren Wyatt, Chase, Ryleigh, Conor, Kayla, Diggie, Alleigha, Robbie, Dillan, Reyna, Brynlee; brother Joe (Sheri) and parents Doug and Pat. He was preceded in death by his sister Sally Susan Robertson. A memorial service will take place later in the fall. He will be missed by all of us.